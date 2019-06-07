Elise Smith Canipe, age 56, of Huntersville went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1963 and grew up in Cairo Ga. Elise was employed by J.A. Jones Construction, Sedgwick Insurance, and Pampered Chef.
Survivors include her husband Jeff Canipe; mother, Iris H Smith; brothers, Linwood Agnew Smith Jr and James H Smith: niece, MaryBlake Smith and nephew, Hillman Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Cove Church in Mooresville. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mooresville Soup Kitchen or Hospice Care Charlotte Region. www.ingramfuneralhome.us
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 7, 2019