Guest Book View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann League, 86, of Huntersville passed away on April 24, 2019 at Olde Knox Commons. She was born August 2, 1932 to the late Robert and Leila Knox in Davidson, NC. Along with her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband Bob; brother, Charles Samuel Knox; sister, Tina Knox and a granddaughter, Kellie Denise Evans. Ann was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. She is survived by seven children, daughter Laura (Dean) Richardson of Landenburg, PA; son Jerry (Lory) Morrow of Denver, NC; son Mark Morrow of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Cathy Morrow of Houston, TX; daughters, Peggy (Wayne) Beard of Charlotte, NC; Deborah (Boyce) Brown of Spartanburg, NC; daughter, Karen Morgan of Hanahan, SC; grandson Alex (Mary) Richardson; and great granddaughter, Isabelle Richardson. Ann enjoyed reading the Charlotte Observer, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family most of all. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00PM -2:00PM at Bethel Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00PM. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

Elizabeth Ann League, 86, of Huntersville passed away on April 24, 2019 at Olde Knox Commons. She was born August 2, 1932 to the late Robert and Leila Knox in Davidson, NC. Along with her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband Bob; brother, Charles Samuel Knox; sister, Tina Knox and a granddaughter, Kellie Denise Evans. Ann was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. She is survived by seven children, daughter Laura (Dean) Richardson of Landenburg, PA; son Jerry (Lory) Morrow of Denver, NC; son Mark Morrow of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Cathy Morrow of Houston, TX; daughters, Peggy (Wayne) Beard of Charlotte, NC; Deborah (Boyce) Brown of Spartanburg, NC; daughter, Karen Morgan of Hanahan, SC; grandson Alex (Mary) Richardson; and great granddaughter, Isabelle Richardson. Ann enjoyed reading the Charlotte Observer, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family most of all. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00PM -2:00PM at Bethel Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00PM. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close