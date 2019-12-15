Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Perry. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Betsy) Perry was born July 10, 1933, in Montgomery, Alabama, to William David Smith, Jr. and Elizabeth Sanders Smith. She died on December 10, 2019, in Davidson, North Carolina.



As a child, Betsy moved with her parents and sister to multiple cities while her father served as a teacher and in the military. Eventually, the family moved to Macon, Georgia, where her father was a Professor of Military Science and Tactics at Mercer University, and where she and her sister Jane attended college, and Betsy graduated Summa Cum Laude. Both she and Jane met and married the loves of their lives at Mercer. (Betsy was working in the Office of the President and wrote the letter inviting Jack Richard Perry to come work for a year in the PR office before he went to graduate school in New York.)



Betsy and Jack were married in June 1957. They moved to New York where Jack completed his Master's degree and began his doctorate at Columbia University, and their son James was born there in 1958. After New York, they lived in Falls Church, Virginia, and their first daughter Leslie was born in Alexandria in 1960.



In 1962, Jack and Betsy went to their first Foreign Service post of Moscow, and in 1964 they moved to Paris to spend five years (daughters Jennifer and Laura were born there). They went on to live in Prague, Stockholm, Sofia (where Jack served as Ambassador for two years), Charleston, South Carolina; and finally settled in Davidson, North Carolina in 1986.



Betsy spent much of her time thinking of and caring for others, including entertaining single embassy employees at Thanksgiving, hosting international guests at their various posts, running a book club at The Pines of Davidson, and caring for her family and grandchildren. She was renowned for her excellent cooking skills, her breadth of knowledge of literature, and her phenomenal memory. Betsy also learned to be a yoga instructor and even taught overseas to ambassadors, marines, and other friends. She had a fondness for cashmere sweaters, tea from England, Joy perfume, and flowers, especially daisies. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish those items in her honor.



Betsy Perry is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren. The children are one son, James William Perry of California, and three daughters, all of Atlanta, Leslie Perry Wingate, Jennifer Perry Karpenko, and Laura Perry Bates. The grandchildren are Ellen Perry, William Perry, Sarah Wingate, Emily Wingate, Sydney Karpenko, Zachary Karpenko, Richard Bates, and Rebecca Bates. Her daughter-in-law is Elizabeth (Betsy) Hanes Perry, and her sons-in-law are Paul Karpenko and Brandon Bates. She is also survived by her nephew, Dale Akin of California, who was her only sister's (Jane Smith Akin) son with her husband, Duane Akin, and by Jane Perry Adams of Atlanta, her sister-in-law (Jack's sister) and family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ambassador Jack Perry Scholarship Fund, Dean Rusk Program, Davidson College, Davidson, NC 28035; The Ada Jenkins Center; or The Salvation Army.



