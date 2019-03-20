Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Lib" Phillips. View Sign

Elizabeth Ann (Lib) Phillips, age 87, of Denver, NC, formerly of Charlotte, died March 18, 2019 peacefully in her home. A Charlotte native, Lib was born January 31, 1932, daughter of Dwight Ledwell Phillips and Louise Elizabeth Stewart Phillips. She attended Queens University and served as vice president and treasurer of the D.L. Phillips Company for many years. Lib also served on the Pfeiffer University Board of Trustees for twelve years.



Lib married Tom P. Phillip in 1952 and they have one son, Andy Phillips. Andy and his wife, Jan live in Denver, NC. Lib is also survived by a brother-in-law, P.D. Ostwalt of Colfax. NC and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Crowder and Iris Ostwalt.



Lib was known for her compassion for others and her generosity to a variety of causes. She was a charter member of Sharon United Methodist Church and attended for more than 50 years. During her lengthy illness, she maintained a positive attitude and never complained about her circumstances.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sharon Presbyterian Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial in the Chapel of the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Boulevard, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012-710, Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207 or UNCC Athletic Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Lib's caregivers, especially Tammy Hoffman and Beth Robinson, who provided loving support over the past several years as her health declined. She was always in very capable hands.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





