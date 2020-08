Elizabeth Anne Bradley, 82, of Stanfield, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.



She will lie in state from 11am to 4pm at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The graveside service to celebrate Anne's life will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.



