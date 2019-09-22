Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne McGarity Lumadue. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Anne McGarity Lumadue, 86, of Charlotte, peacefully passed away on September 19, 2019. Anne was born on October 21, 1932 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Fred Evans McGarity and Rebecca B. McGarity. She was married to Robert B. Lumadue for over 66 years.



Anne graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 195l. She was also a graduate of Carolina Evans Business College. She attended Charlotte College, and completed a Real Estate course at Central Piedmont Community College.



Anne worked as an Assistant Financial Secretary at Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 16 years. She also worked at various administrative jobs throughout a great deal of her married life, and earned a "PHT" (putting hubby through) degree as she helped put Bob through Colorado U., while caring for their two small children.



Anne was a wonderful wife and mother. Her family was one of her greatest joys in life. She loved the beauty of God's creation which she expressed through gardening, especially her Gardenias, which she loved to share with her friends and neighbors. She loved all animals, and especially her beloved Beagle, Fremont, who died in 2014. She was an accomplished pianist, who could play any song "by ear". She was also an expert dancer - tap, clog, square, ballroom - you name it.



Anne was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church for 50 years. She was a member of the MPUMC Women's Choir, as well as the Chancel Choir for a number of years, sharing her beautiful soprano voice. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a unique way of expressing that gift.



She also served on numerous committees and boards of the church, including being secretary of the Administrative Board and Circle Chairman. She was also a member of the Ownbey Sunday School Class, where she held numerous offices.



Other memberships included Barclay Downs Swim and Racquet Club, the Charity League of Charlotte and CBS Bible Study Group. She was a former member of Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club. Anne enjoyed participating in USTA, Queen City Tennis, and Interclub. She was a very good golfer, as well as a tennis player. In tennis, Anne was a 3-time city champion, a 2-time state champion, and a national champion in her age group.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Wylie E. McGarity, William A. McGarity, and A. A. McGarity.



Her immediate family includes her husband Bob, of Charlotte; two sons, Robert S. (Scott) Lumadue of Mooresville, NC (his wife Rebecca H. Lumadue, deceased), William (Bill) Lumadue and wife Joni of Charlotte; one daughter, Sharon E. (Liz) Lumadue, of Charlotte; grandchildren: Kenneth S. Lumadue (Kelsie) of Ft. Worth, TX, Patrick H. Lumadue of Salt Lake City, UT; great-grandson, Camden; sister, Mrs. William T. Stanford (William) of Charlotte, and brother, Fred D. McGarity (Kathy) of Charlotte; and many nephews and nieces.



The family is especially grateful to the team from Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte for their excellent and compassionate care and services. We are also grateful to our many friends and neighbors for all they have done, and especially to Nancy and Jim Hatfield, for being such special friends during these trying times the past three years.



A memorial service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 24, with Rev. Bill Roth officiating. A reception will be in Jubilee Hall following the service.



Memorials to commemorate Anne's life may be made to Charity League of Charlotte and to Myers Park United Methodist Church in care of Local Missions.



Condolences may be offered at





