Our family's Bright Light passed away, age 92, peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. Born on January 2, 1927 in Afton, Tennessee, she graduated from East Tennessee State University. She later received her Masters Degree from UNCC.
She married Robert E. Bailey in 1946. They had four children: Robert 'Tonnie', Deborah Holland (Gene Holland, Spouse), Nona Sowell and Kim Jordan. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: James, Bailey Wilkes and husband Jason, Berkley Savage and husband Jonathan, Blair and Brittany, John, Mark, and Melinda Sowell. Her four great granddaughters are Bowman and Price Wilkes and Emery and Merritt Savage.
Devoted Mother, Educator for 28 years, Elizabeth was an active and original member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Her second career as an owner of consignment and craft shops also made her very happy. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hickory Grove Baptist Church are sincerely appreciated.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 29, 2019