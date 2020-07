Lib my Dear Friend you will be terribly missed. I think of you and I see that mighty Oak Tree. You were such a good friend to us. I will never forget our Anniversary dinners, trips to OI, New Years Day dinners, card games and hours spent at the VFW. Until we meet again you will be in our hearts and we promise to always keep your kindness alive.



Much Love Our Friend,



Rick and Christy Railey





Christy Railey

Friend