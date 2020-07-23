Elizabeth Brooks

Elizabeth Laney Brooks "Lib" OAK ISLAND - Elizabeth "Lib" Laney Brooks 88, of Oak Island, NC peacefully passed July 5, 2020, with Amy by her side. Lib lived through out her life in Pageland, SC, Monroe, NC, Charlotte, NC and Oak Island, NC. Married 42 years to J. Morris Brooks of Monroe, NC. Surviving, her daughter Carolyn Mills Garner, of Fort Mill, SC, grandchildren, Amy Garner Stiller (Brandon) and R. Mitchell Garner (Jenine). Great grandchildren Ashley Cherry, Jamie Johnson Aronovski (Lauren), Lori Johnson and Kane Garner. Great grandchildren MaKaylah, Marleigh, Zion, Mystic and Zayvion. Lib was employed by the original Harris Teeter on Central Avenue for 20 years, and the beloved owner/operator of Red Fox Lounge for 19 years. She and members annually raised funds for Shiners Children's Hospital. After retirement Lib moved to Oak Island and was a member of the Elks Moose Lodge, O.I. Country Club and O.I. Women's Golf Association. After 2004 Lib divided her time between O.I. and Charlotte. Where she and gentleman friend H. E. "Nick" Weeks enjoyed attending 49ers and Panther games. To assure safety, Celebration of Life services will be delayed. Lib's favorite charities: Shiners Children's Hospital, St. Jude's Hospital and 49ers should you donate in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store