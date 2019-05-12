Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Bynum "Betsy" Miller. View Sign Service Information Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem , NC 27106 (336)-722-6122 Send Flowers Obituary

Betsy went home May 8, 2019 to be with her parents William Turner and Bess Turley Bynum, her grandson Jeb Ward and son-in-law Randy Phelps. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School and UNC-G. She enjoyed being involved in the Sunday School and Women's Fellowship at Home Moravian Church. Betsy also enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels and fifteen years at Contact Crisis Line. Surviving are daughters, Corinne and husband Dr. Bill Ward of Winston-Salem, Christine Phelps of Clemmons and son Will Miller and wife Missy of Charlotte; wonderful grandchildren Lizzie and husband Charles Roediger, Cori, Bo and Mary Grace Ward, Lilly and husband Seth Donadio, Jimmy Phelps, Katie Miller, Rob and Liza Wooten and precious great granddaughter Molly. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00am at Salem Cemetery-301 Cemetery Street, Winston-Salem. The family will host a drop-in reception from 5:00-7:00 pm at Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Rd. Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated at Forsyth Humane Society-4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Second Harvest Food Bank-3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Condolences may be made online at

