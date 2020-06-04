Elizabeth C. Atherton
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth C. Atherton, 52, of Charlotte, NC, born May 19, 1967 passed away on May 15, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded by her father, Richard and her uncle, Dave Atherton. She is survived by her mother, Jean Atherton of Bloomingdale, NJ; sisters, Harriet (Dale) Holman of Salisbury, NC and Margaret (Paul) Bogush of Bloomingdale, NJ; brother, Briggs Atherton of Albuquerque, NM; 4 nieces, Caroline, Jennifer, Jean, and Alyissa; 3 nephews, Henry, Bryce, and Jared; and her closest friend, Ann Gombar and family of Charlotte, NC. Elizabeth was raised in Montclair, NJ and came south to pursue college and finally a career as a nurse at CMC Main. She was an avid gardner, artist, and craftswomen. Elizabeth loved life and always saw the good in everyone; had "many friends" and will be missed deeply especially by her dog, Max and cats, Topaz and Greta. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name can be made to VFW Post 9488, 2831 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205. Elizabeth loved to hang out and talk with everyone at the post. A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be on Saturday, June 27th from 11am to 3pm at her beloved home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved