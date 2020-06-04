Elizabeth C. Atherton, 52, of Charlotte, NC, born May 19, 1967 passed away on May 15, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded by her father, Richard and her uncle, Dave Atherton. She is survived by her mother, Jean Atherton of Bloomingdale, NJ; sisters, Harriet (Dale) Holman of Salisbury, NC and Margaret (Paul) Bogush of Bloomingdale, NJ; brother, Briggs Atherton of Albuquerque, NM; 4 nieces, Caroline, Jennifer, Jean, and Alyissa; 3 nephews, Henry, Bryce, and Jared; and her closest friend, Ann Gombar and family of Charlotte, NC. Elizabeth was raised in Montclair, NJ and came south to pursue college and finally a career as a nurse at CMC Main. She was an avid gardner, artist, and craftswomen. Elizabeth loved life and always saw the good in everyone; had "many friends" and will be missed deeply especially by her dog, Max and cats, Topaz and Greta. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name can be made to VFW Post 9488, 2831 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205. Elizabeth loved to hang out and talk with everyone at the post. A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be on Saturday, June 27th from 11am to 3pm at her beloved home.