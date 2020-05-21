Elizabeth Joan Christ "JoAn" CHARLOTTE - Elizabeth Joan Christ, better know as "JoAn", passed away on May 13, 2020, at the young age of 88. It is with disbelief that we, her children, would ever be without her and writing this. Mom was wise yet humble, free of judgement, and generous of spirit. She brought all of us comfort and joy each and every day of our lives. A consummate listener, she was always full of empathy and patience. Our sweet Mom could not pass a bookstore without peeking in and always wanted to go to the library to browse the new releases. Her interests knew no bounds and ranged from art to investments. The Jewish Center provided her with Tai Chi classes that she continued for years at home with DVDs. She particularly enjoyed taking art classes with our Aunt Wilma at Isothermal Community College in Polk County (NC) with her instructor, Bill Rayne. Upon moving to Charlotte in the year 2000, she switched her focus from oil to watercolor where she enjoyed the company of her instructor and many friends. Born on a farm in Mill Spring, NC, she lived in the house that her father, James Hamilton Williams built for his wife, Annie Octa Pack. She was one of six children who joked and jostled with each other. Her cousin, Shirley, was a constant companion while they were little. Mom always said that they didn't have much but they didn't even know it they knew they were loved. The Pack reunions were always on the calendar. Grandma and Grandpa's house had tons of aunts, uncles, grandkids and hound dogs running around. Everything became clear when we were at Grandma's. Mom's sayings from her family kept us grounded and light. Some of these are blessed is he who expectith nothing, tomorrow is another day, baby steps and don't cry it will make your head hurt. Some others are that she would put in a word to the Infinite Wisdom, say Mama prayers, you don't know what a person is going through until you walk in his shoes, if you have a cow in the front yard you don't have to put a sign on it, keep your foot on the rock, and other people aren't worried about what you have on, they're worried about themselves. Our Mom entered Brevard College in 1949 and was a graduate of the Woman's College of Greensboro, now UNC-Greensboro. She went on to earn her Master's Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in English Literature. Afterwards, she moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the National Security Agency. Mom spoke fondly of her Bigelow family where she started her computer career after teaching in Mill Spring. She, of course, excelled to become the one of the first women senior leaders in the company, continuing her career in Landrum (SC) and then Greenville (SC). Mom was survived by her grandson, John Hamilton Christ of Greenville, SC, her sister, Judy Kay Jackson of Newton, NC, her brother, Lewis Williams and his wife, Wilma of Green Creek, NC, and her four children. She was predeceased by her parents, Ham and Annie Octa, her brothers James "Buster" Williams, Yates Williams and his wife, Margie, John Riley Williams and his wife, Jean, and her brother-in-law, Judy's Victor. She was also predeceased by our father, Christ Christ. They were close friends throughout their lives. She was also like a Mom to Steven Moore, who gave her so much love and care. She was the fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom she was always interested in. Due to the current environmental circumstances, a small graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sharon Memorial Park with McEwen Funeral Home on Sharon Amity Road serving the family. A memorial service for our Mom will be held at a later date. With love from her kids, Fury, Rock, Cindy and Joni



