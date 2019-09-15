Elizabeth Ann Edens Good, known to many as Mama G, 72 of Huntersville died September 13 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1946 in Greene County, TN to the late Lonnie and Lottie Edens. Mrs. Good was a Warren Wilson Alumni and graduated with a Masters from UNC-Charlotte. She spent her career as a school teacher, retiring from Long Creek Elementary School. She loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers. Survivors include her sons, Brent of Huntersville and Eric and his wife Cindy of Huntersville; grandchildren, Hunter and Hampton and siblings, Lionel, Nancy and June. Her brother Ralph preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Huntersville Ward, 9507 St. Barts Lane Huntersville, NC 28078.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 19 at James Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 10-11 AM prior. Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 15, 2019