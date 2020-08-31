1/1
Elizabeth Hilton "Liz" Dountas
1985 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Hilton Dountas was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a courageous journey with cancer. She passed peacefully with her family by her side.

Liz was born on November 22, 1985 in Monroe, NC to Eddie and Robin Hilton. She earned a BS in Secondary Education from Wingate University in 2008 and a MA in School Counseling from UNC-Charlotte in 2012. Liz was employed by Porter Ridge High School as a school counselor where she was blessed to fulfill her desire to work with young adults. She treasured her staff and students and the family would like to thank them for their overwhelming love and support.

Liz was an inspiration to her family, friends and the many others she met along this journey. It was always an honor to be in her presence even if just for a few minutes. You could feel her loving spirit and see her beautiful soul. Her goodness, strength and grace will be a legacy that will live on and inspire us all to be the best until we meet again. Liz loved the Lord and her strong faith and personal relationship with Jesus sustained her throughout this journey and gave her peace during her final hours.

Liz is survived by her loving husband Christopher Dountas, parents; Eddie and Robin Hilton, sister; Katie Hilton, and grandmother; Hazel Hilton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Worth and Willie Hinson and Jack Hilton.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Michael B. Livingston and his nursing team of Levine Cancer Institute-Ballantyne.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 420 Hopewell Church Rd. Monroe, NC 28110.

Anyone wishing to sign the registry may do so between the hours of 4 and 7pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel. Online condolences can be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

Memorials may be made to Backpacks of Hope of Hopewell Baptist Church at 420 Hopewell Church Rd. Monroe, NC 28110 or the Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research at www.paulatakacsfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
