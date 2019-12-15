Elizabeth Coe Kennedy "Beth" CHARLOTTE - Elizabeth Coe Kennedy "Beth", 47 years old, of Charlotte, North Carolina went to be with The Lord on December 12, 2019. Beth was born December 13, 1971 in Mooresville, NC to Steve & Phyllis Kennedy. Beth grew up in Salisbury, NC and was a CNA for many years. She also loved her work and going fishing. Beth loved her family and friends. Beth is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Beth is survived by Phyllis Collins, mother, Skip Collins, stepdad, Laura Plyler, sister, Matthew Kennedy, brother and Stephanie Kennedy, sister. Beth's father, Steve Kennedy preceded her in death on September 6, 2011. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at JB Tallent Funeral Service, 1927 N Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC. 28205 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019