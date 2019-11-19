Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lake "Betty" Orr. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Myers Park Presbyterian Church Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Lake Orr, a resident of Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with non-smoker's lung disease. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones, just one day before her 80th birthday.



Betty was born in Charlotte, NC, on November 17, 1939. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Julian Lake and was raised in Winston-Salem, NC, a city she adored and resided most of her life. Betty graduated with honors from Converse College in 1961, where she was affectionately known as "Betty Lake". Betty was a lifetime member of the North Carolina Society of the Colonial Dames of America, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Highland Presbyterian Church and various clubs and organizations, both throughout her life in Winston-Salem and during her residence at Arbor Acres retirement community. Betty relocated to Charlotte in early 2018 to be closer to her children.



Betty established lifelong friendships in Winston-Salem and across the south that remain to this day. With an uncanny ability to remember names and vivid details, she was forever a great story-teller of people and places. Betty had friends among all age groups and never met a stranger. Always interested in others, she was a great encourager and made new friends in every stage of her life. These relationships with her friends and her family sustained her and brought her immense joy.



Betty had various vocations in her career which ranged from social worker, editor, executive director of the Heart Association and insurance agent with New York Life and Jefferson Pilot. She always maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Betty's greatest accomplishment, however, was the raising of her three children, Charles, Elizabeth and Catherine, as a single parent from a young age.



Since childhood on she enjoyed spending summers at her beloved family home, "Edgemont", in Montreat, NC. During her later years, Betty discovered her passion for painting, sculpting, bridge and croquet. She enjoyed spending several winters in Englewood, Florida, which allowed her time to make even more new friendships.



Betty will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness and concern for others and an amazing survivor spirit. She had a determination to persevere through hardship, loss and chronic illness with unmatched strength and grace. Betty's lifetime legacy will forever be her love of family.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Graham Orr and her daughter, Elizabeth Gilmour McLean. She is survived by her children, Charles Cauthen and his wife, Karen and Catherine Turner and her husband, William, both of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Gilmour Lake and his wife, Nancy of Winston-Salem, NC and a sister, Scottie Lindsay and her husband, Scott of Hilton Head Island, SC, grandchildren, Julia Williams and her husband, Hampton, Mary Scott Mercer and her husband, Daniel, McClain Cauthen, Robert McLean and Frances Cauthen. Betty is also survived by many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Sharon Towers for their care and support during her residency.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21,2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC with a reception immediately following in Oxford Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Montreat Conference Center, P.O. Box 969 Montreat, NC 28757 or to Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27104.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





