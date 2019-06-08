Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lee Murphy "Betty" York. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty, 87, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. Born April 13, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leo and Teresa Roderer Murphy. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1950 and attended the University of Dayton.



It was while at the University of Dayton that she met her husband, Jerry. Married August 8, 1953, they began their 64 year adventure, moving to Charlotte in 1958 while raising their family. In 1977, they founded Tropical Nut & Fruit, a food manufacturing company. Betty was especially good with the customers and was a large part of the company's early success. She retired in 1997.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Bennett (John) and Angela Bauer (John) and her five grandchildren, Maxim and Anton Bennett, Camille, Christopher and Eva Bauer.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald "Jerry" and sons, Garry and Michael, her parents, Leo and Teresa (Roderer) Murphy, brothers, John (Clarice) and Bob (Virgie), and sisters, Marjorie (Russell) Hertlein, and Mary Catherine (Wilbur) McIlvain.



A prayer service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, June 12th at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive visitors following the service until 8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at a later date in August in Dayton, Ohio. Burial in Willow View Cemetery will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.



Condolences may be offered at





