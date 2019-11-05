Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mayer. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Pittman Mayer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Laban and Blanche Holly Pittman.



She will be remembered by all of her family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and loved to work in her rose garden and spending time with family.



She was employed at Grace United Methodist Church as a secretary, and retired from Duke Power/Crescent Resources in 1993, and was so happy working part time in the Wee School at her church until retiring again in 2014.



Survivors are her son, Terry Wentz (Pamela), grandchildren Chris Wentz (Roxane), Matthew Wentz, Richard Dyer, Katie Penta (Tony) and great- grandchildren, Sienna and Alexandra Penta, Avery and Davis Wentz, and son in law Chip Dyer.



She was preceded in death by Husbands James Mayer and Robert Wentz, daughter Wanda Dyer, brother William Pittman, and sisters Selena Knight, Alene Parks, Eleta Richardson.



A celebration of life service will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Carmel Baptist Church, Matthews, NC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.



A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Jefferson, SC 29718.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 or to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 2140 McBee Highway, Jefferson, SC 29718.



