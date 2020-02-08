Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Milam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. Milam PINEVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth A. Milam announces her passing on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 47. Elizabeth, known lovingly by family and friends as Beth/Liz, was preceded in death by her father, Richard Earl Milam and will be loved and remembered by her husband, Rick Barger; her mother, Mary Milam Treadaway (Wayne); her siblings, Chelle (Andrew) and Rick (Samantha); her nieces, Alyssa and Shelby; and nephews, Nathan, Evan, Reed, Luke, Nic and Calin; her in-law's, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her fur-babies, Max and Midas. A memorial service in celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, from 1 - 3 pm at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8001 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to charities near and dear to her heart: and/or Shooting Star Animal Rescue.

