Elizabeth "Lib" Norma Slacum Shildt, 85, passed away on November 6th, 2019. Lib was born in Cambridge, MD to Norman Carter Slacum and Elizabeth Anne Norris on June, 15th 1934.
Lib worked as an assistant to optometrist Dr. Henry Goldman and was the chief statistician for birth certificates at Carolinas Medical Center Main. The job that gave her the greatest satisfaction was administrative assistant to Frances Crockett with the Charlotte O's baseball team from 1977-1984. She was also in charge of the "Pepper Girls" and remained in contact with staff and players happily until her death.
Her greatest joys were her many years active in Starclaire Athletic Association, doing crafts and helping others.
Lib is survived by her loving son, Mike Shildt; nephew, Rick Harris and his wife, Theresa along with his daughters, Casey Hedayet and Ginny Harris; niece, Pam Morgan and her husband, Archie along with their children, Stephanie Roskoskey and Addison Morgan; niece, Susan Lind and her daughter, Elizabeth; as well as many, many friends and neighbors who she loved and cared about deeply.
Lib will join her husband Merle of 38 years of years and her sister, Anne Plonk, in heaven.
The memorial service will be held at Starmount Presbyterian Church on Monday, November 18th at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either St. Jude at stjude.org; or Baseball For Life at baseballforlife.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019