Elizabeth Ann Roberts Ray "Betsy" CHARLOTTE - Elizabeth (Betsy) Ray passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. She enjoyed skiing, traveling, attending children's and grandchildren's sports activities, and the Atlanta Braves. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family. Betsy was born January 2, 1928. She was the daughter of Wendell E. & Sadie Mostellar Roberts. She graduated from Central High Class of 1946 and attended Queens College. She married John W. Ray November 5, 1949, at Second Presbyterian Church where she was also a longstanding member. She was employed by Kaiser Aluminum and retired after 20 years of service in 1986. She was preceded in death by she husband John, daughter Elizabeth Anne Ray Mullinax, brothers Wendell Roberts, Jr., Albert Roberts, Clarence Roberts, and Ted Roberts, also sister-in-law Rachel Roberts. She is survived by daughter Cathy Ray McGee (Eric) of Roan Mountain, TN and son John W. Ray III (Jenny) of Charlotte, grandsons John Michael Ray (Sally) of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeremiah Alan Ray of Charlotte, Cole Mullinax (Karen) of Charlotte, and Zach Mullinax (Tricia) of Pittsburgh, PA. Great grandchildren are Caroline & Carter Ray of Colorado Springs, CO, Mia & Harper Mullinax of Charlotte, and Brynn & Noah Mullinax of Pittsburgh, PA, also sister-in-law Betty Roberts.

