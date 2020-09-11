1/1
Elizabeth Ross "Betsy" Bare
1944 - 2020
Elizabeth Ross Bare, an accomplished public school teacher and attorney who achieved the rank of Bronze Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in her hometown of Concord, NC. She was 75.

Betsy, as she was known to family and friends, grew up in Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1966. She taught English and reading in Chapel Hill, Chatham County and Greenville City Schools. Later she graduated from Wake Forest Law School, where she was president of the Student Bar Association. Betsy worked as a prosecutor in Pitt and Mecklenburg counites and served as Associate Attorney General. Betsy competed in ACBL bridge tournaments in Greenville, Charlotte, Salisbury and Gatlinburg.

Betsy loved art, music and travel. She devoted her life to the well-being of children and doted on her triplet nieces and nephew, Adelle, Hannah Ross and William Patten of Concord, and her granddaughters, Caroline and Anna Adair Mikes of Chicago.

The family encourages friends to visit

www.BetsyRossBare.com for a detailed obituary, stories and photos celebrating Betsy's life, and the opportunity to make donations in Betsy's honor. The family will gather for a private burial at Concord's Oakwood Cemetery, where Betsy will be buried alongside her mother. The family will host a memorial service and celebration of Betsy's life at a later date, with details to be published on the web site.

On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Bare family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
