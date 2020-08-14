Elizabeth Stansell O'Shields, 88, of Charlotte, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1932 in Marion, SC to the late H.L. Beck and Thelma Stansell.
Elizabeth was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active and involved in different ministries such as the United Methodist Women Circle 3 and the Emmitt Wilson Sunday school class. She worked and retired after 33 years from Constar.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Franklin O'Shields, Jr.; brothers, Charles and Henry Stansell; and sisters, Carolyn Riddle and Jewell Carrigan.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Buddy O'Shields (Margie); daughter, Carolyn Miller (Malcolm); four grandchildren, Leslie Echols (Rob), Ryan Barringer, Laura Greear (Eli), and John O'Shields; and one great granddaughter, Lana Echols.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15 at James Funeral Home. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. The internment will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC following the service. The Emmitt Wilson class will be honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at http://www.trinityumcofcharlotte.com/online-giving.php
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.