1/1
Elizabeth S. O'Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Stansell O'Shields, 88, of Charlotte, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1932 in Marion, SC to the late H.L. Beck and Thelma Stansell.

Elizabeth was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active and involved in different ministries such as the United Methodist Women Circle 3 and the Emmitt Wilson Sunday school class. She worked and retired after 33 years from Constar.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Franklin O'Shields, Jr.; brothers, Charles and Henry Stansell; and sisters, Carolyn Riddle and Jewell Carrigan.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Buddy O'Shields (Margie); daughter, Carolyn Miller (Malcolm); four grandchildren, Leslie Echols (Rob), Ryan Barringer, Laura Greear (Eli), and John O'Shields; and one great granddaughter, Lana Echols.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15 at James Funeral Home. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. The internment will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC following the service. The Emmitt Wilson class will be honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at http://www.trinityumcofcharlotte.com/online-giving.php

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved