Elizabeth Schachner Wholley, 89, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, Julie Ludewig and Gina Crymes.Becky, a native Charlottean, was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and spent her life as a dedicated Special Education teacher for CMS. A lifelong, avid Tarheel fan, she loved watching UNC basketball, and never missed a game.Becky was preceded in death by her son, Arthur, III and her husband, Art. In addition to her daughters, Becky is survived by her sons-in-law, Mark Ludewig and Jay Crymes and her beloved grandchildren: Jeff Ludewig, Jack Ludewig, Elizabeth Crymes and John Crymes.A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:30 am Thursday, August 13th; rosary prior to the Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Becky's memory to Metrolina Association of the Blind.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com