Elizabeth S. "Becky" Wholley
Elizabeth Schachner Wholley, 89, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, Julie Ludewig and Gina Crymes.

Becky, a native Charlottean, was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and spent her life as a dedicated Special Education teacher for CMS. A lifelong, avid Tarheel fan, she loved watching UNC basketball, and never missed a game.

Becky was preceded in death by her son, Arthur, III and her husband, Art. In addition to her daughters, Becky is survived by her sons-in-law, Mark Ludewig and Jay Crymes and her beloved grandchildren: Jeff Ludewig, Jack Ludewig, Elizabeth Crymes and John Crymes.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:30 am Thursday, August 13th; rosary prior to the Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Becky's memory to Metrolina Association of the Blind.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
