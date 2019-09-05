Elizabeth "Betty" Simonson, 80, of Matthews passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews.
A native of Barton, Vermont, Betty was born to the late Clarence B. Foster and Eletta Yates Foster on October 14, 1938. She attended East Mecklenburg High School. Betty raised, bred and showed German Shepherds, Welsh Corgis and was a member of the German Shepard Dog Club. She enjoyed crafts, painting, drawing and was avid flower gardener. Betty was preceded in death by her son, John C. Phifer, Jr. in 1976 and her husband, David Simonson in 2015.
Betty is survived by two children Anne Phifer Bilby and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gordon B. Dailey and his significant other, Michelle Bentley of Webster, MA; grandchildren Ashley, Greg, Kristen, Sabrina, Holly, great-grandchildren Aiden, Mollie and Brooke.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7 at McEwen Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill. A reception will follow the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the 5th floor Novant Health Hospice Matthews staff for the special care provided to Betty. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Novant Health Hospice, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 5, 2019