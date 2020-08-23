Elizabeth "Betty" Sito Karres of Charlotte, North Carolina died at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born February 13, 1952 to Francis "Frank" and Dorothy Sito in Newark, New Jersey.
Betty moved from Newark to Charlotte while in middle school. She and her family lived on Dilworth Road West and were active members of the Dilworth community and the Cathedral of St. Patrick. After graduating from Myers Park High School, Betty attended Central Piedmont Community College where she received her Associate's degree. It was during her time at Central Piedmont that she met her husband Nicholas "Nick" Karres. They married in 1976, welcomed their first child, Kelly in 1978 and their second, James "Cole" in 1987. Betty worked with her husband at their family business for many years. Later she studied real estate and was an agent for Coldwell Banker. Betty was also an avid designer and gardener, infusing her surroundings with her creative spirit.
Most of all, Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first. Her dedication, love and generosity of service to her family will never be forgotten. She lives on in the hearts of those she left behind.
Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Sito, Nancy Woods and her brother Jim Sito.
She is survived by a large and loving family, including her husband Nicholas Karres; daughter, Kelly Karres and husband, Sam Royster of Charlotte; son, James "Cole" Karres and his wife, Lindsey of Lincolnton, NC; granddaughter, Sterling Elizabeth Royster and soon to be born grandson, Alexander James Karres. Betty is survived by her siblings, Barbara Brewer of Charlotte, Edward Sito of Oak Island, NC, Kenny Sito of Cayce, SC, Carol Helms and and her husband, Scott of Summerville, SC, Janet Linder and her husband, Scott of Ocala, FL, Greg Sito of Charlotte, and Audrey Sito of Hickory, NC.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Betty's hospice nurses, Mya Seibert and Pam Henderson for their compassionate care.
A private service will be held for family.
Memorials may be made to Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012 or Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204.
