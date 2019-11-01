Elizabeth "Lib" Duncan Tsumas went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Smithfield, NC the daughter of Porter Turner Duncan and Stella Grimes Duncan. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Willie Mae Whitehead, Lucille C. Williford, and brother, Dwight Coates.
She is survived by her daughter, Lu Anne Tsumas; her son, Steve and wife, Kim; and her daughter, Gillian Moore; as well as grandson, Austin Tsumas and wife, Amber; granddaughter, Aubrey Tsumas Summerlin and husband, Wade; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Norah, and Wade.
Lib dedicated 20 years working for Systems Associates, Inc. and retired in 1986 when the company was sold. She was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church where she enjoyed volunteering in the church office, served on the Altar Guild, and was active in both her Circle and the Women's Bible Study Group.
At her request, there will be a private inurnment at the church columbarium. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226, or Hospice Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
