Elizabeth Vereen Knight, 83 of Stanley, NC died December 11, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Horry County, SC to the late John and Lannie Vereen. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Knight and daughter, Voneda Bizzell.
Survivors include children, James Knight, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Lawrenceville, GA, Jaqueline Kiser of Stanley and Jonathan Knight of Stanley; grandchildren, Lori, Daniel, Natalie, Valerie, James Dannon, RoseAnna and Matthew; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 2PM Sunday, December 15 at James Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Mumpower officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019