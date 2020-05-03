Elizabeth White Stroup, died May 1, 2020, of complications from a fall in her home at The Cypress. A Charlotte native, Lib was born on November 23, 1924 at St. Peter's Hospital. She was the only child of David Abernathy White and Nettie Jane Jones White. She grew up in the Wesley Heights neighborhood and graduated from Harding High School in 1942 and from the Women's College of North Carolina (WC, now UNC Greensboro) in 1946. Lib then worked at American Trust Company until 1949, when she married Dr. Paul Archibald Stroup, Jr., a dentist from Newell, NC. Lib & Paul participated in many civic activities and raised their four boys in Charlotte. Later they traveled extensively and made many friends along the way. She and Paul were happily married for 68 years until his death in 2017. Lib provided devoted care for him over his last years.
Lib made and maintained many wonderful friendships throughout her life-from Wesley Heights, WC, Newell, the North Laurel Avenue apartments, the Foxcroft neighborhood, Myers Park Country Club, and the Cypress of Charlotte. She was active in the Charlotte Dental Auxiliary and at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. At the church she served as a Stephen Minister and circle chairperson, tutored children, and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women. She enjoyed golf, bridge, books, Wild Dunes, traveling, discussing current events, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Lib said her greatest joy was raising her sons and seeing them marry wonderful wives. She also loved being a part of her grandchildren's lives. Devotion to her family shined through her entire life, and her family will always cherish her generous and unconditional love.
Lib is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Paul Stroup III (Melissa), Dr. David Stroup (Mandy), Steve Stroup (Page), and Dr. Scott Stroup (Dr.Thelma Mielenz); grandchildren (Caroline, Paul IV, Bonnie, Ramsay, and Meg); and the extended Stroup family.
A family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family invites you to join them virtually and the link will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or to the charity of your choice..
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.