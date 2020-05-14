Ella R. Evans
1927 - 2020
Ella Bernice Reid Evans, 92, of Charlotte, NC, passed away May 9, 2020. Born July 27, 1927 in Charlotte; daughter of the late Adolphus and Sarah (Thompson) Reid. She married Harry E. Evans on April 18, 1949 in Key West, Florida.

Ella served her community as the neighborhood chairperson, member of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, a volunteer for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and a board member of the Charlotte Enterprise Community. She was also a member of Smallwood Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Harry E. Evans; son, Larry Reid; granddaughters, Larilyn Reid and Lauren Reid; great-granddaughter, La'Shonti Reid; sisters, Ruby Flax, Naomi Swann and Rev. Beulah Brown; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Julia Wilson; and a brother, Adolphus Reid.

Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
