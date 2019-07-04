Ellen Victoria Allmon (nee Garland) "Vickie" MONROE - Ellen "Vickie" Allmon (nee Garland) was born September 17th, 1939, and died on July 1, 2019, at the age of 79, in the care of Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region at her Brookdale Monroe Square home, surrounded by family and caring staff. She had a wicked sense of humor right until the end, that brought joy, laughter, and startling revelations, to all that surrounded her in her final days. Her humor and hugs will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her incredible parents, Isaac Jordan Garland and Mildred Eleanor (Russell) Garland. She is survived by the world's best children (she said it herself): Bryan Brown (Brenda) of Charlotte, Barry Brown (Kathy) of Miami, Florida, Allan Brown (Regina) of Monroe, Laura Brown Miller (Jarod) of Wadsworth, Ohio. Grammy's beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Carolyn, Audrey, James, Alayna, Andie, Allie, Kyra, Colton, and Penelope. We are tossing her in a hole (she told us to), on Friday, July 5th, at 2 pm in the Evergreen Burial Park, Mint Hill. In lieu of flowers and in gratitude for the compassion and care she received, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or Brookdale Monroe Square Assisted Living Facility, 918 Fitzgerald Street, Monroe, NC 28112. "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." (Proverbs 31:25). "We're through playin' now!" (Minnie Pearl, Hee Haw's All Jug Band).
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 4, 2019