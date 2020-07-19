1/1
Ellen Elizabeth Barnes Dabolt
1943 - 2020
Ellen Elizabeth Barnes Dabolt, 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away on July 7, 2020 in Niceville, FL. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and concern for others. Born October 6, 1943, in Dunkirk, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Barnes. Ellen attended Cardinal Mindszenty High School, followed by RIT. She worked in the insurance and pensions field for over 40 years before retiring. A very active volunteer at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, engaged in the Spokes Group and helping feed the homeless within her city. She is survived by her son William and his wife Brenda of Freeport, FL. 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Jasmine and Audrey, 2 great-grandchildren, Julian and Michael. Also, she is survived by her brother James and his wife Maria of Fredonia, NY, her sisters Carroll of Oceanside, CA and Kristina of Leland, NC, 6 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Wilmington, NC at a later date. Celebrate Ellen's life by donating to the Alzheimer's Association, Spokes Group or volunteering at your local homeless shelter.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
850-892-2511
