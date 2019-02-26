Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Irene (Larson) Gray. View Sign

Ellen Irene Larson Gray, 93, daughter, sister, wife, mother, actress, teacher and friend to many, died January 28, 2019. In addition to her parents, Bertrand Roy and Glenna McDonald Larson, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Alexander Gray, Jr. She was the mother of Sally Gray Lovejoy of Charleston, SC and Glenn Larson Gray of Harwood, MD. She came to Gastonia in 1950 and with her husband, George, started and nurtured the Little Theater of Gastonia into the cultural organization it is today. Theater was her passion and she taught drama and speech classes in her backyard studio for 31 years. Many of her students credit her with changing their lives, giving them the skills they needed to become successful in life no matter what path they chose. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority at the University of Iowa where she studied theater, the Republican Women of Gaston County, the Gastonia Debutante Club, PEO and the Friday Morning Book Club.



She is survived by her daughter Sally Gray Lovejoy of Charleston, SC, her son Glenn Larson Gray and wife, Wendy of Harwood, MD, her stepsons, George Alexander Gray, III and wife Sandra of Charlotte, NC and their children, Hallie and Peter, William Morris Gray and wife, June of Gastonia, NC and their children Shepherd and Cooper, her stepdaughters, April Gray Rohrer of Satellite Beach, FL and her children, Gray, Patrick and Haley and Mary Gray Clouse of Gastonia, NC and her children, Caroline, Liesl and Will, her sister-in-law, Carole Espey Larson of Beavercreek, OH, her niece, Nan Kitchin White of Gastonia, NC, her nephew, Eric Ray Larson of Huber Heights, OH, and her cousins, Ring Torrence Stafford and husband, Billy, Catherine Torrence Giles and Charlton Kennedy Torrence III, all of Gastonia, NC.



A celebration of her long and active life will be held in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. A reception immediately following the service will be held at the Loray Mill. A visitation will be held at Covenant Village in Gastonia on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Little Theater of Gastonia, the Gaston County Humane Society, the American Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (ASPCA) or the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia.



Condolences messages and remembrances of Ellen may be shared online at



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Gray Family.

700 South New Hope Road

Gastonia , NC 28054

