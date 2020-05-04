Ellen R. McCall KAYSVILLE, UT - Ellen R. McCall passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease on Friday, May 1st, 2020, at the age of 79. Ellen was born in December of 1941 in Kingsport, TN, the only child of Kermit and Marie Reece. She spent her youth in Daytona Beach, FL and moved to Charlotte, NC during high school, attending Central High School in Charlotte, where she met Brad McCall. Ellen and Brad were married in 1961 and had three children, Gary, Laurie and Cheryl. Ellen was a grandmother to Cheryl's son Matthew and great-grandmother to Matthew's son, Laker. The family moved all over the country over the years, from Charlotte, NC to Garland, TX, then Atlanta, GA, Pocatello, ID, Sandy, UT, Gladstone, MO and Lake Forest, CA. Ellen finally settled in Kaysville, UT. Ellen's parents preceded her in death. Daughter Laurie passed away in 1996 and Brad passed away in 2009. Ellen has beloved friends and family from coast to coast and will be missed by all. For all who knew and loved Ellen, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her name.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 4, 2020.