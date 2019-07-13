Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Rhyne. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 5400 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-537-8414 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Gray Cobb Rhyne CHARLOTTE - Ellen Gray Cobb Rhyne, 96, died peacefully on July 6, 2019, at Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by her husband, Oren Rhyne; her sister, Mary Anderson; her daughter, Mary Kat Rhyne and her grandsons Robbie Gasper and Max Rhyne. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Preyer; her daughter, Patty Gasper (Ken) of Charlotte; her son, Tom Rhyne (Kathy) of Wilmington; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on May 26, 1923, to Thomas Kesler Cobb and Kate McFadyen Cobb. She was the oldest of three girls and went to high school with Ava Gardner. She was proud of her Scottish roots and enjoyed genealogy. She loved bird watching, cooking, reading, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She retired from the Children's Home Society. She was a board member of the Charlotte Exchange Student Program and was the Executive Director for many years. She was awarded the Human Relations Award from B'nai B'rith in 1989. Dementia did not rob her of her smile and upbeat attitude. A reception celebrating her life will be held on July 14th, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Rd. Services and interment will be private for the family at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to the , 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sharon Towers for their loving care.

