1/1
Ellen Sears Burns
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Lorene Sears Burns, 85, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away October 8, 2020.

She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on November 9, 1934 to the late William Aris Sears and Ruby Mae Morris Sears.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles L. Burns; son, Charles Jeffrey Burns; daughter-in-law, Julia Ann Burns; beloved grandson, Thomas Jeffrey Burns; and sister, Avis Sears Gibbs.

Ellen enjoyed her career as an administrative assistant with United Artist Theatres of North and South Carolinas. She enjoyed cooking and traveling, took pride in her appearance, and had a passion for interior decorating. She was a devoted Christian and loved her family deeply. Ellen and Charles would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this December.

Visitation will be held from 1:00pm - 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to Lake Norman Baptist Church, 7921 Sam Furr Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kepnerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved