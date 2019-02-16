Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen (Fisher) Thompson. View Sign

Ellen, 74, passed away on Feb. 1st.



She was born in Ann Arbor, MI on September 26, 1944. She spent her early life in Chelsea, MI, graduating from Chelsea High School in 1962. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albion College in Albion, MI in 1966, and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI in 1968.



After completing her education, Ellen was the Assistant Dean of Students at Boston University responsible for housing, and later became the Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Housing at Wellesley College. She subsequently enjoyed a lengthy career as a school counselor in the Coventry, Rhode Island public schools, while also maintaining a private counseling practice.



Ellen was an avid artist, enjoyed traveling and vanquishing all comers in internet scrabble. She enjoyed the companionship of her many dear and loyal friends from Sun City Carolina Lakes in Fort Mill, SC. But mostly she loved to spend time with her grandchildren, whom she adored and who reciprocated her love for them.



She is survived by her sons, Charles and Laura Thompson of Charlotte, NC, William and Rachel Thompson of Augusta, GA and Benjamin and Ann Thompson of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by grandchildren, Charles, Alexander, Malcolm, Elias, Lillian, Julian and Abigail, as well as two sisters, a brother, six nieces and nephews and four grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family will have a private memorial service in the summer to commemorate a life well lived.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Ellen's name to either the Del Webb Library at Indian Land or the 's - two organizations that were important to her.



