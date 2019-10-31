Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen (Thompson) Werner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Thompson Werner, 89, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Carolina Gardens of York. She was born in Chester, South Carolina to Hattie Mae Gregory Thompson and Thomas Hoffman Thompson. In addition to her parents, her two sisters, and two brothers, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Morris Werner. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Craig Werner (wife Annette) and Toni Christian; brother Richard Thompson; grandchildren Alexandra Hyland, Summer Evans, Nicole Wilson, Tiffany Gray, and Donna Gardner; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . Online condolences may be left at

Ellen Thompson Werner, 89, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Carolina Gardens of York. She was born in Chester, South Carolina to Hattie Mae Gregory Thompson and Thomas Hoffman Thompson. In addition to her parents, her two sisters, and two brothers, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Morris Werner. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Craig Werner (wife Annette) and Toni Christian; brother Richard Thompson; grandchildren Alexandra Hyland, Summer Evans, Nicole Wilson, Tiffany Gray, and Donna Gardner; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 31, 2019

