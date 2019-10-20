Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Alton "E A" Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Elmer Alton Jenkins (E A) age 84 passed away October 16, 2019 He was born August 1, 1935 to the late William Glenn Jenkins and Eliza Jane McClean Jenkins. He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Ann Jenkins Locklair Hall, Brothers Jerry Danny Jenkins, William Glen Jenkins Jr. and Tom Jenkins. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Jessie Jones Jenkins, Son David Alan Jenkins and wife Terry, Grand Children, Sharon Swanton (Steven), Daniel Locklair (Roxanne), Lacey Devine (Jason), Dustin Jenkins (Brittany), Great Grand Children, Jessalyn, Adam and Cody Swanton- Cassie, Timmy and Danielle Locklair- Brystal, Jakob, and Camden Devine - Everly and Willow Jenkins - Sister Maryann McGinnis and numerous nieces and nephews. After devoting 45 years to Phillips 66 Paw Creek Terminal he retired to enjoy working in his Garden, Woodshop and family and friends. He was always ready to help anyone in need. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests from 5:00 until 7:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Swain Memorial Park in Bryson City. Online condolences may be left at

