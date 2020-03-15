Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Earl "Chris" Christenbury Sr.. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer Earl Christenbury Jr. (83) of Charlotte, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Concord, NC on June 25th 1936 to E.E. Christenbury Sr. and Mary Virginia Harkey Christenbury.



Chris enlisted in the US Army in 1954 where he was a member of the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division. Thereafter he enjoyed a long career as a Captain of the Charlotte Fire Department Squad 1 until his retirement in 1992. He was also an instructor of Fire and Rescue at Central Piedmont Community College along with being a member of the VFW and Tractor Club.



Chris loved serving his community as a fire fighter, captain, instructor, mentor and friend. He loved his children, fishing, traveling and betting a case of beer (lol).



He is preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Wayne Christenbury and sister Susie Aivaz.



Survivors include his children EE "Chip" Christenbury III, Mack Christenbury, Sheila Trace and Lynda Morse (Gene); ten grandchildren Selena Christenbury, Krystal Christenbury, Matthew Christenbury (Angie), Alicia Christenbury, David Robbins (Barb), Daniel Robbins (Megan), April Waters (Steven), Cameron Christenbury, Austin Morse (Maddie) and Tristin Morse; 29 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also left to mourn his memory is his companion Patsy Locklear and his former wives Edith Efird and Lynda Fox.



Visitation will take place on Monday, March 16th 2020 from 1pm-2:30pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Funeral service will begin at 3pm in the McEwen Chapel with burial at Robinson Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris' memory to Johnny's Open Table in care of Wingate Baptist Church or the American Diabetes Association ( www.diabetes.org ).

