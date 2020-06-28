Elmer Goad

Elmer R. Goad DUGSPUR, VA - Elmer Rush Goad, 84, passed away June 16, 2020. Born September 12, 1935, in Carroll County, VA, he was preceded in death by his parents, George Raymond Goad and Lelia Gladys (Horton) Goad, brother Eugene Goad, and sister Anna Goad Grams. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lottie Hall Goad of the home; son Joel Goad of Dugspur; daughter Jill Goad Hensley (Bruce) of Charlotte, NC; brother Daniel Goad of Gulfport, MS; and sister Gladys Goad Cox of Camden, SC. Elmer served honorably in the U.S. Army. An auto mechanic, he operated Elmer's Auto Service in Charlotte, NC, for 38 years and was beloved by his customers for his integrity, kindness, quick wit, and good work. After "retiring" and returning to his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains, and never one to sit still, he put his superior fix-it skills to work in maintenance at the Hampton Inn Hillsville since 2012. There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be offered at vaughanguynnandmcgrady. com.



