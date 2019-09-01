Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Reid "ER" Crisco. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer Reid Crisco passed peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019, at CaroMont Hospital, Gastonia, NC, after a brief heart related illness. Elmer, known by many as "ER", was born on November 5, 1928, in Iredell County, NC, to the late Myrtle Petrea Crisco and Robert Sebastian Crisco.



On March 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Sarah Jackson Crisco, who preceded him in death December 2016. Following his tour of duty in the Army, Korea, 1951-1953, ER returned home to Sarah and went to work for Duke Power and then City Coach, City of Charlotte "CATS" where he retired in 1996. On Easter Sunday 1958, ER accepted the Jesus as his Lord and Savior and in small and simple ways he led a life of faith that had a profound effect on many who met and knew him. His faith shaped his role as husband, daddy, uncle, and brother. He loved his three daughters with an unconditional love that shaped the lives of daughters, Deborah Ann Campbell (Scott), Melody Renee Pace (Donnie), and Kelly Reid Hart (Bill). He was Papa to his two grandsons, Donnie Reid Pace and Scott Alan Campbell (Connie), as well as great grandchildren, Logan Reid Pace, Kasey Ann Campbell, Joe DiCristo, Katie DiCristo, and Monica Dotson. Although he was called Uncle Elmer by his nieces and nephews, he was more like their father. One of his greatest joys was gardening. He was known for his wonderful tomatoes and peppers. He also enjoyed his wood shop where he fashioned custom wood painted bird houses, crosses, and churches, that he gave to family and friends as tokens of his love and appreciation for them. ER walked in humility, integrity, and lived life to the fullest. He will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM. A graveside internment at Unity United Methodist Church, Kannapolis, NC will follow the service.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crisco family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

