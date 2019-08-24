Elmina Jones Howie, 90 of Stanley, NC died August 22, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1929 in Lincoln County to the late Houston and Lucille Jones.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Howie and fiance Misty of Stanley; daughters, Dorthy Sims of Salisbury, Jenny Huskins and husband Mike of York, SC, Dora Modlin and husband Bruce of Iron Station, and Barbara Carter and husband Steve of Denver; grandchildren, Lisa, Sidney, Lacey, Ashley, Anthony, and Brian; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Brayden, Tucker, Layla, Beau and Lane. She is preceded in death by her brother, Sidney G. Jones and son-in-law, Dennis Sims.
Memorials may be made to the Sherrill's Ford Hospice House or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sherrill's Ford Hospice House for their love and care.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 26 in the chapel of James Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 AM prior. Burial will follow at Salem U.M.C. Cemetery in Denver.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 24, 2019