Elois M. Smith

April 2, 1929 - November 6, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Elois M. Smith, 91, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, November 6th, with her loving son Douglas Smith by her side. She was born in Morven, NC on April 2nd, 1929, to the late Julius and Sally Melton.

She was educated in the Anson County Schools, and moved to Charlotte, NC in 1955. She worked at Southern Bakery and eventually retired from Merita Bakery. After retirement, she worked part-time at Hornet's Nest Elementary School before fully retiring in 1985.

She was a loving member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she faithfully served on the Usher Board Ministry and loved her Sunday School class.

She was a loving, caring and faithful mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was known for her beautiful, nurturing spirit, infectious laugh, and genuine love for all she encountered. She was an extraordinary cook and baker. She never missed Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She especially loved watching football and playing UNO with her family.

She was proceeded in death by her son Marvin Melton, Sr., a granddaughter, Letitia Smith, 7 brothers and 4 sisters. To love and to cherish her memories are her daughters Angela Rivers (Roy) of Harrisburg, NC, and Valerie Reed of Charlotte, NC, four sons Douglas Smith, Kenny Smith (Mary), Napoleon Melton (Ella) all of Charlotte, NC and Reginald Smith of Chester, SC; one great-granddaughter of the home, Ashaurrea Smith; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 additional great-great grandchildren; one brother, James Melton (Tan) of Charlotte, one sister-in-law, Janie Melton; one special nephew Willie Falcon Jr (Linda) of Clinton, MD, and special cousins, Leroy Smith (Hilda) of Charlotte and Betty Davidson of Mullica Hill, NJ; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Our family is grateful for the love, care and support we received from Dr. Wanda Robinson of Tryon Medical Center, Dr. Reza Nazemzadeh of Levine Cancer Center, and Dr. Michael Friedland of Charlotte Atrium Health. We are forever grateful for her lifelong best friends Mrs. Alberta Bennett and Mrs. Doris Totten.

A socially distanced viewing of her remains will be held on Saturday, November 14th, from 11am - 1pm. Masks will be required, and all NC guidelines strictly enforced. A service for her family will be held at 1:00pm with the burial immediately following at Northlake Memorial Gardens.





