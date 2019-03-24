Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Collins Lockhart. View Sign

Eloise Dey Collins Lockhart was born January 26, 1929 in Charlotte, NC and died March 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.



She was predeceased by her parents, Eloise Dey Doxey Collins and Charles Raymond Collins of Charlotte, NC and her brother, Charles Raymond Collins Jr. of Virgin, Utah. She is survived by her daughter, Eloise "Bunny" Lockhart-Sample; her granddaughter, Ashley Rutland (Taylor) of New Orleans, Louisiana; her great-grandchildren, Beckett Rutland, Emma Rutland and Avery Kate Rutland of New Orleans, Louisiana; nephews, Charles Raymond Collins III (Oriana) of Montclair, Virginia, John Collins (Terry) of Powell, Wyoming; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.



Eloise attended National Cathedral School and graduated from Holton Arms School in Washington, D.C. She studied art in New York City at Columbia University and The National Academy of Design School. Eloise enjoyed her time studying under Maximilian Rasko of Hungary in New York City. She moved to Jacksonville in the early 1960's and later moved to the beaches. She was a member of the Ponte Vedra Chapter of the NSDAR, Junior League of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Rose Society.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .



Please visit her online Tribute at





Eloise Dey Collins Lockhart was born January 26, 1929 in Charlotte, NC and died March 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.She was predeceased by her parents, Eloise Dey Doxey Collins and Charles Raymond Collins of Charlotte, NC and her brother, Charles Raymond Collins Jr. of Virgin, Utah. She is survived by her daughter, Eloise "Bunny" Lockhart-Sample; her granddaughter, Ashley Rutland (Taylor) of New Orleans, Louisiana; her great-grandchildren, Beckett Rutland, Emma Rutland and Avery Kate Rutland of New Orleans, Louisiana; nephews, Charles Raymond Collins III (Oriana) of Montclair, Virginia, John Collins (Terry) of Powell, Wyoming; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.Eloise attended National Cathedral School and graduated from Holton Arms School in Washington, D.C. She studied art in New York City at Columbia University and The National Academy of Design School. Eloise enjoyed her time studying under Maximilian Rasko of Hungary in New York City. She moved to Jacksonville in the early 1960's and later moved to the beaches. She was a member of the Ponte Vedra Chapter of the NSDAR, Junior League of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Rose Society.A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .Please visit her online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close