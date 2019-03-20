Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise "Ellie" (Miller) Griffin. View Sign

Eloise Miller "Ellie" Griffin, age 76, passed away March 14, 2019 at Novant Hospital surrounded by her family.



Born to Walter Miller and Edna Gray Miller in Lumberton, N.C. on January 30, 1943. She graduated from Lumberton High School and obtained her Registered Nursing Degree from Charlotte Presbyterian School of Nursing. She worked in hospitals in Morganton N.C., Chester S.C., Rockingham N.C., and Wilkesboro N.C. She returned to work after her children finished school at Charlotte Medical Center, Pineville, N.C. She was passionate about her nursing and was referred by her nursing colleagues as "Super Nurse."



Nothing meant more to Ellie than her husband, family, and her special group of nursing friends, The YaYa's. She also loved all of her dogs. She was a strong, outspoken, honest lady, who never failed to speak her mind.



Those left to cherish her, included her devoted husband of 54 years, Dick Griffin; daughter, Leigh Yelton (Gary); son, Chris Griffin (Jen); sister, Susan Williamson (Mickey); brother, Will Miller; grandchildren, Garrett Yelton (Helen), Emily Yelton (Wes), and Jackson Stone, and numerous friends.



At Ellie's request a brief, very informal service will be followed by a celebration of life. Ellie always said that her service should be a celebration of her life, not a mourning of her death. The celebration will be held in The Dairy Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway, 288 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill, S.C., 29715 at 1:00 pm., on Sunday March 24.



In lieu of flowers Ellie requested donations be made to and the Golden Retriever Rescue Club of Charlotte.



Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Griffin family. Online condolences can be made to

