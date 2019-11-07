Eloise Tucker Moore, 92, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte.
Eloise was born September 9, 1927 in Cabarrus County to the late Robert Lewis Tucker and Florence Wilson Tucker of Midland.
She was also preceded in death by her husband James L. Moore of Kannapolis; her brothers Jackie Tucker of Kannapolis, RL Tucker, Jr. and AJ (Jerry) Tucker of Midland and her sister Mary Wilson Tucker Arrowood of Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 12700 Idlebrook Road in Midland, NC 28107. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Mark Clontz. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Carriker of Mocksville; sons, Randolph (Sheila) Carriker of Midland and Joseph Carriker of Charlotte; grandchildren, Michael (Kristi) Hill, Gina (Nathan) Powers, Traci (Marc) Sweet, Emily (Wes) Jessup; great grandchildren, Alex Hill, Macie Jessup, Mollie Jessup, Clint Powers, Graham Powers, and Austin Sweet. She is also survived by a brother, John Wayne Tucker of Kannapolis, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in Midland. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Moore family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 7, 2019