Mrs. Seaman, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM with funeral services beginning at 2:30PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Calvary Church in Charlotte. For a full obituary please visit www.heritagecares.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elouise Leonard Seaman.
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019