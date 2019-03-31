Elouise Leonard Seaman (1950 - 2019)
Mrs. Seaman, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM with funeral services beginning at 2:30PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Calvary Church in Charlotte. For a full obituary please visit www.heritagecares.com.

Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
