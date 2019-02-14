Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsa Jane Culvern. View Sign

Elsa Jane Culvern died peacefully of natural causes on February 11, 2019. Elsa was born in Buncombe County to George and Sallie Culvern on August 15, 1926. The family moved to Charlotte shortly after her birth.



Elsa was an extremely intelligent, unique and talented person with a wide variety of interests. She studied dance at Henderson School of Dance for many years. After graduation from Central High School, she attended The Barbizon School of Modeling in New York and Queens College. She was a talented artist and an avid reader. She enjoyed the Charlotte Symphony and attending plays. She continued her mother's work in keeping her yard beautiful with flowers as long as she was able. Elsa's greatest love in her life were her canine companions. There was never a time in her life that she did not have a dog or two.



Elsa was employed by Miller Office Equipment Company for over sixty years. Her co-workers there became like family.



Elsa is survived by her "village"; friends who cared for her. Most especially her best friend and co-worker of over fifty years, David Black. David was her "person", a steadfast, devoted and loyal friend who was there for her anytime she needed him. Elsa once said "David Black is the finest man I know". Those who know her know that was high praise indeed.



Funeral arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals, 208 W. State Street, in Black Mountain, NC. Elsa will be laid to rest beside her parents at a graveside service on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Friends will gather at the funeral home at 11 before going to the cemetery.



www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com

208 W State St

Black Mountain , NC 28711

