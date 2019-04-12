Elsie Mae Favors, 77, of Charlotte, NC departed her life on April 7, 2019. A West Charlotte High School graduate ( 1959), retired from Transport Clearing East, Inc. in 2006.She also became a license Nail Technician and started her own business visiting the homes of her clients to give manicures and pedicures. Ms. Favors loved the Lord and her family the most. survived by sister, Anna (Bennie) Goode, host of family and friends. Services will be held at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte on Saturday, April 13, 2019. 12pm visitation and services at 1:00 PM.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019